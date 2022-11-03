Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.44

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($25.50) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

