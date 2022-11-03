Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

