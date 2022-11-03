Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $298.50

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $21.88 on Friday. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

