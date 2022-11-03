Brokers Set Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.68 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

