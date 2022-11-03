Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Up to $61.08

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.08, but opened at $67.00. Bruker shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 8,223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bruker Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

