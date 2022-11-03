Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 581,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,283 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.

