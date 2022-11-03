Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

