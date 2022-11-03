C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

