Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,456 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.