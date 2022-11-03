Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.19.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.