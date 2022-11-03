Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

CHY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 147,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,609. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $534,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

