Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

