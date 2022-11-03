Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
