Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,198. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

