Calavo Growers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Calavo Growers has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

