Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.18. 296,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,441. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$280.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.09.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12. Insiders sold a total of 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559 in the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

