California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $151,986 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 196.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

