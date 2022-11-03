Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,565. The firm has a market cap of $518.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

