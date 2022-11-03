Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.72-$1.76 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $109.66 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.38.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 190.5% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

