Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,848 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cameco worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cameco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Cameco by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 553,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 392,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

