Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,720.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,720 ($54.57) and last traded at GBX 4,920 ($56.89), with a volume of 535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,890 ($56.54).

Camellia Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £133.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,831.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,846.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 44 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.90%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.