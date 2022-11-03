Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.30. 701,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.83. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.01 and a 52-week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

