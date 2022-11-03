Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $132.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 216,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

