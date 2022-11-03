Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $20.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

