CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

SNA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,063. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

