CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.