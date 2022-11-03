CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,168. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

