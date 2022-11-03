CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after buying an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

