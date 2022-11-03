CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,867. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

