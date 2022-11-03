Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 57,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,170. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

