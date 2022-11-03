Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

