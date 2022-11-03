Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.