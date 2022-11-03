Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $136.60. 171,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

