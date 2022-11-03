Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 686,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,800. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.