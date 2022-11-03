Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.03. 171,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.88. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.