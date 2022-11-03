Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,336,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $7,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

