Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 29.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.05. 280,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The company has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

