Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 62,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,586. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80.

