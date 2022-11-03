Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,447 BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 13,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,353. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

