Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,497. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

