Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock worth $573,891. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

