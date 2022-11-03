Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

CAT stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

