CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

