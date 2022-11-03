CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CDW stock opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CDW by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

