Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.0 %

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 531,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,313. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.