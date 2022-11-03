CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $109.05 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,111.82 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13615072 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,297,465.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

