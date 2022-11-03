CEEK VR Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $108.57 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,251.03 or 0.99998917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13615072 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,297,465.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

