Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.49. 1,308,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Celanese by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

