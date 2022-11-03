Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.40 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $110.40 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

