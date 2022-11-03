Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $543,806.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,474,402 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

