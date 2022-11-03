Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $49.39 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $478,502.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,524,545 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

